EU to allocate additional €15bn to aid Ukraine – European Council president

Tetyana Vysotska, Ivan Diakonov Friday, 7 March 2025, 02:38
António Costa. Photo: Getty Images

European Council President António Costa has stated at a press conference following the conclusion of the EU security summit that several European Union member states have announced commitments to allocate up to €15 billion in additional aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Costa's statement

Details: Costa emphasised that EU states could immediately increase their support for Ukraine through initiatives to expand fiscal space, adding that new commitments already amount to approximately €15 billion.

"We have been with Ukraine since day one. We have already provided more than €135 billion in support to Ukraine since 2022. Our support is unwavering. If the war continues. In any future peace negotiations. In reconstruction. In accession to the European Union," he stated.

Costa added that EU members have now committed to increasing support for Ukraine.

"Immediately, member states can increase their support thanks to the increased fiscal space. Several member states have already announced their pledges up to €15 billion," he said.

Costa noted that the European Council has also "tasked the Council to work urgently on further initiatives to address Ukraine's pressing military and defence needs".

"At the same time, we are preparing to support Ukraine when it decides to engage in negotiations. To help it reach a positive outcome, that means a just and lasting peace," he concluded.

Background:  On 6 March, the European Council called on the Council of the European Union to accelerate work on the initiative of Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, regarding the approval of a new multi-billion-euro military aid package for Ukraine from the European Union.

