Ukraine brings back 22-year-old civilian who was detained and tortured by Russians – video

Vira ShurmakevychFriday, 7 March 2025, 13:13
Ukranian who went through a Russian torture chamber brought back from occupation. Photo: Roman Mrochko

Stepan, 22, who endured Russian captivity has been rescued from the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Mrochko reported that Stepan’s family reached out to him with a request to evacuate their son. During the occupation of Kherson, Russian forces detained and tortured Stepan before transporting him to the left bank, where he remained for the past two years.

Stepan was unable to leave on his own due to constant surveillance by Russia’s FSB and occupying forces.

Quote: "We know how the Russians unlawfully detain, interrogate and subject our citizens to physical and psychological torture. That is why I took on this case.

Thanks to coordinated efforts, we were able to reunite not just one but two Kherson families this time: along with Stepan, the Angels unit evacuated a woman who was finally able to embrace her son, a serviceman."

Details: Stepan's mother revealed that their entire family had been imprisoned by the Russians.

Quote: "We were all civilian prisoners. My child was constantly tortured. We were held in the same torture chamber and I was forced to listen to them torturing my child. Then they separated us, and we didn’t see each other for more than two and a half years." 

More details: Mrochko emphasised that Stepan's rescue was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the Ukrainian Navy’s special reconnaissance unit Angels, the command of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, the United24 initiative and the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Background: Recently, seven children were also brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Among them was Stanislav, 16, who openly expressed his pro-Ukrainian stance by tearing down Russian flags, as well as Nastia, 11, who witnessed Russian troops abusing her parents.

