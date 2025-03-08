Russians attack business in Kharkiv Oblast overnight, killing 3 people and injuring 7 more
The Russians struck a civilian business in the city of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast with a drone at around 02:00 on the morning of 8 March, killing three people and injuring seven others.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Sadly, one person was killed; their charred body was recovered from under the rubble. An expert examination is ongoing."
Details: In addition, seven more people were injured.
Syniehubov added that a search and rescue operation is ongoing.
Updated: Later, Synehubov clarified that the death toll had risen to three. All of them were civilian men.
It was reported that the strike had hit the premises of a meat processing plant, causing a fire and damaging production workshops and garages.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!