Russian bombardment of Dobropillia injures 47 people, latest reports show – photos

consequences of the strike on Dobropillya, photo: Vadym Filashkin/Telegram

A Russian attack on the centre of the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast is reported to have left 11 people dead and 47 injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobropillia. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian authorities reported that 33 people had been injured in the bombardment as of 13:00 on Saturday, 8 March.

Advertisement:

An hour later, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of people injured in the strike had risen to 40. They sustained mine-blast and shrapnel injuries, with six children among them.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobropillia. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

As of 16:00, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, stated that 11 people had been killed and 47 injured in the attack on Dobropillia.

Seven civilians were taken to hospital in Dobropillia, while three others in a more serious condition were evacuated to the city of Dnipro. Among the wounded are seven children.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobropillia. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Background:

On the evening of 7 March, Russian forces struck the centre of Dobropillia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later commented on the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!