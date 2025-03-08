All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian bombardment of Dobropillia injures 47 people, latest reports show – photos

Roman Petrenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 March 2025, 16:40
Russian bombardment of Dobropillia injures 47 people, latest reports show – photos
consequences of the strike on Dobropillya, photo: Vadym Filashkin/Telegram

A Russian attack on the centre of the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast is reported to have left 11 people dead and 47 injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

последствия удара по Доброполью, фото: Вадим Филашкин/Telegram
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobropillia. 
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian authorities reported that 33 people had been injured in the bombardment as of 13:00 on Saturday, 8 March. 

Advertisement:

An hour later, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of people injured in the strike had risen to 40. They sustained mine-blast and shrapnel injuries, with six children among them.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobropillia.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

As of 16:00, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, stated that 11 people had been killed and 47 injured in the attack on Dobropillia. 

Seven civilians were taken to hospital in Dobropillia, while three others in a more serious condition were evacuated to the city of Dnipro. Among the wounded are seven children.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobropillia.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Day of mourning declared in Donetsk Oblast after Russian strike on Dobropillia
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Dobropillia: Vile and inhumane intimidation tactic
Russian strikes on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast: at least 11 killed and 30 injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: