Ukrainian naval commander announces new strike on Crimean bridge: God loves a trinity
Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has said that Ukraine is "actively discussing" a third strike on the Crimean bridge and has expressed his optimism that it will be destroyed.
Source: Neizhpapa in his interview with the British newspaper The Observer
Details: The newspaper mentioned that Neizhpapa "said he was optimistic" that Kyiv will be able to destroy the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge built by Russia to connect its territory with that of occupied Crimea.
Neizhpapa noted that the two previous strikes had damaged the road and rail structure, so Russian troops could no longer transport heavy wagons across the railway bridge.
Quote: "The Russians understand we are actively discussing a third operation. There is a saying: ‘God loves a trinity. ’"
Details: Neizhpapa also described the war with Russia as a technological race dominated by drones.
He said Moscow has developed "pretty effective" methods to counter naval drone raids. Ukraine, in turn, has turned the drones into fast-moving attack platforms. Neizhpapa said that engineers have added anti-aircraft guns to shoot down helicopters and FPV-drones.
For reference: Russia, which occupied the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, subsequently illegally built a bridge across the Kerch Strait. The Crimean Bridge has two crossings (car and rail) connecting Crimea with Russia.
Ukraine has repeatedly emphasised the illegality of this crossing and stated that it is a legitimate target for the armed forces.
Background:
- There have been at least two successful attacks on the Crimean Bridge. The first attack on the Crimean Bridge took place on the morning of 8 October 2022, the day after Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday. It involved a truck with explosives wrapped in foil.
- The next day, the Russian newspaper Medusa called the Crimean Bridge, which was damaged after the explosion on 8 October 2022, one of the most secure places in the world – it was allegedly protected from the ground, the sky, the sea, underwater, and even from space.
- The second strike on the bridge was carried out by Ukraine on the night of 16-17 July 2023, with naval surface drones in an operation named Sea Baby, after the drones.
- Later, it became known that the Russians had installed barges south of the Crimean Bridge that were supposed to become "barricades" covering the bridge against Ukrainian naval drones.
