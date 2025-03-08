Ukrainian naval commander announces new strike on Crimean bridge: God loves a trinity

The Crimean Bridge after the strike in October of 2022. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has said that Ukraine is "actively discussing" a third strike on the Crimean bridge and has expressed his optimism that it will be destroyed.

Source: Neizhpapa in his interview with the British newspaper The Observer

Details: The newspaper mentioned that Neizhpapa "said he was optimistic" that Kyiv will be able to destroy the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge built by Russia to connect its territory with that of occupied Crimea.

Neizhpapa noted that the two previous strikes had damaged the road and rail structure, so Russian troops could no longer transport heavy wagons across the railway bridge.

Quote: "The Russians understand we are actively discussing a third operation. There is a saying: ‘God loves a trinity. ’"

Details: Neizhpapa also described the war with Russia as a technological race dominated by drones.

He said Moscow has developed "pretty effective" methods to counter naval drone raids. Ukraine, in turn, has turned the drones into fast-moving attack platforms. Neizhpapa said that engineers have added anti-aircraft guns to shoot down helicopters and FPV-drones.

For reference: Russia, which occupied the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, subsequently illegally built a bridge across the Kerch Strait. The Crimean Bridge has two crossings (car and rail) connecting Crimea with Russia.

Ukraine has repeatedly emphasised the illegality of this crossing and stated that it is a legitimate target for the armed forces.

Background:

