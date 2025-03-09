All Sections
Moscow claims almost 90 drones targeted 8 Russian regions overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 07:58
A Ukrainian drone. Photo: Army of Drones project

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence units destroyed 88 drones targeting eight Russian regions between the evening of 8 March and the morning of 9 March.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry

Details: The Russians claimed that the drones had been intercepted and destroyed between 20:00 on 8 March and 07:00 on 9 March, Moscow time.

According to their reports, 52 UAVs were downed over Belgorod Oblast, 13 over Lipetsk Oblast, nine over Rostov Oblast, eight over Voronezh Oblast and three over Astrakhan Oblast.

Additionally, one drone was supposedly shot down over each of Krasnodar Krai, Ryazan Oblast and Kursk Oblast.

