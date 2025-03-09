Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink

American billionaire Elon Musk has claimed that the Starlink system is crucial to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, suggesting that if he were to switch it off, the front line held by Ukrainian troops would collapse.

Quote from Musk: "I literally challenged Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.

What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose.

Anyone who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop."

