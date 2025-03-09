All Sections
Ukraine's defence minister reveals Nordic-Baltic countries' plans to support Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 13:03
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov took part in a meeting of defence ministers from Baltic and Scandinavian countries in the Nordic Baltic Eight format during his visit to Denmark.

Source: Umierov on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov stated that each country presented its plan to support Ukraine during the meeting.

Sweden is preparing a new major military aid package, including air defence reinforcements, set for delivery this year.

Norway is allocating €7.8 billion in 2025, with funds potentially directed towards strengthening naval capabilities and air defence. 

Norway also supports military training within the Nordic-Baltic Brigade and invests in Ukraine's defence industry.

Lithuania is working on strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, investing in its defence industry and contributing to the Czech initiative. Latvia is focused on equipping Ukrainian Armed Forces units, supplying shells and cooperating in the defence sector.

Iceland is participating in investments in Ukraine’s defence industry under the Danish model and assisting in preparing the Nordic-Baltic Brigade.

Finland is working on supplying artillery shells and preparing a new aid package.

Estonia is preparing new ammunition deliveries and is ready to join the training of the Nordic-Baltic Brigade. Denmark is considering additional investments in Ukraine’s defence industry.

Background: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed plans to assemble a "coalition of the willing" to ensure the enforcement of any peace agreement concerning Ukraine, with Britain playing a leading role.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

