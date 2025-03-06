Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year

The Norwegian parliament has decided to increase aid to Ukraine by US$4.6 billion to US$7.8 billion in 2025.

Source: a statement, following a meeting of the leaders of parliamentary factions, as European Pravda reported with the reference to NRK, a Norwegian public broadcaster

Details: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the decision to increase support for Ukraine was made "because there is a need for it".

"This is a significant contribution to peace and stability in Europe," he added.

Currently, NOK 35 billion (US$3.2 billion) has been allocated for support until 2025.

"There is a cross-party agreement in the Storting [Norwegian parliament – ed.] to significantly increase support for Ukraine...Norwegian support will help Ukraine to stand up to Russia and also to help with the peace plan that European countries are working on," Støre said.

Background:

Earlier on Thursday, 6 March, Støre briefed the parliament on the situation in Ukraine.

He touched on direct support for Ukraine, as well as relations with the new US administration, while Norway works to strengthen its own defence.

Støre called the US signals that it would end its military and intelligence support for Ukraine "very sad and depressing".

Last year, Norway approved the NOK 75 billion (US$6.9 billion) Nansen programme, which provides long-term support to Ukraine until 2027, with NOK 15 billion (US$1.4 billion) annually.

However, this year, the country's authorities proposed to increase the programme's funding to €135 billion and extend it for another three years, until 2030.

