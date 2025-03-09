All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Six civilians injured on Sunday as Russian forces continue to target Kherson residents with drones

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 15:55
Six civilians injured on Sunday as Russian forces continue to target Kherson residents with drones
The city of Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked civilians in the city of Kherson with a drone on 9 March, leaving six people injured. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that a man, 19, had sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg.

Advertisement:

A woman, 50, sustained injuries to her chest and arm.

Updated: Later, Ukrainian authorities reported that at 12:30, Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The explosion injured two 55-year-old women. One suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her forearm, while the other suffered a mine-blast injury and traumatic amputation of her legs.

The Russians targeted two more Kherson residents, aged 53 and 55, two hours later.

They were rushed to the hospital with mine blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Previously: On 8 March, two Kherson Oblast residents were killed after Russian troops dropped explosives from drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersondrones
Advertisement:
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Details revealed of Hungary's "bargaining" with EU over extending sanctions against Russia – Radio Free Europe
Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Kherson
Ukrainian prosecutors charge Crimean "health minister" over abduction of children from Kherson
Russia attacks Kherson overnight: man killed
Civilian killed and ten injured in Russian attack on Kherson city bus
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Eight-year-old Ukrainian girl with prosthetic leg sets national downhill skiing record – photos
21:00
UK discusses peace process with US and Ukraine ahead of Jeddah talks
20:37
US state secretary speaks of shock at Trump-Zelenskyy row at White House
20:26
Trump envoy says Zelenskyy apologised for White House row
20:14
Musk complains of massive cyberattack against X
20:02
Russia's FSB is imposing 50-year entry bans on Ukrainian nationals
19:30
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
19:27
US state secretary hopes issue of military aid to Ukraine will be settled in Jeddah
18:11
Russians attack Pokrovsk, killing one person and injuring another
17:38
Denmark expresses readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: