Six civilians injured on Sunday as Russian forces continue to target Kherson residents with drones

Russian forces attacked civilians in the city of Kherson with a drone on 9 March, leaving six people injured.

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that a man, 19, had sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg.

A woman, 50, sustained injuries to her chest and arm.

Updated: Later, Ukrainian authorities reported that at 12:30, Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The explosion injured two 55-year-old women. One suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her forearm, while the other suffered a mine-blast injury and traumatic amputation of her legs.

The Russians targeted two more Kherson residents, aged 53 and 55, two hours later.

They were rushed to the hospital with mine blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Previously: On 8 March, two Kherson Oblast residents were killed after Russian troops dropped explosives from drones.

