US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 March 2025, 18:22
Starlink. Photo: UP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assured his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, that "no one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink".

Source: Rubio on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: The US secretary of state dismissed Sikorski’s concerns about the reliability of Elon Musk’s SpaceX as a service provider, calling them fabrications.

Rubio took the opportunity to emphasise that without Starlink satellite communication, "Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now".

Quote: "Just making things up. 

No one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink.

And say thank you because without Starlink Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now." 

Details: Sikorski has previously stated that Poland would have to seek an alternative provider if SpaceX proved to be an unreliable supplier of Starlink satellite services.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Musk claimed that the Ukrainian front line would collapse if he decided to switch Starlink off.
  • Poland has already warned that a potential disconnection of Ukraine’s Starlink access by Elon Musk could trigger a major international crisis.
  • Meanwhile, the European Commission is reportedly exploring ways to assist Ukraine in securing satellite communication in response to concerns over possible disruptions to Starlink services.

