Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine

Former Romanian President Traian Băsescu has called US President Donald Trump "the butcher from the White House" and claimed he is systematically undermining Ukraine's defences so that Russia can attack the country unhindered.

Source: Băsescu on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Băsescu believes that Vladimir Putin and Trump want Ukraine to surrender so that Russia can gain access to Moldova and the EU's eastern flank.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The butcher from the White House! Shamelessly lying, Trump explains to the world that Putin is not an aggressor and that he wants peace – that’s why he halted military and intelligence support to Ukraine. In reality, the ‘Butcher in the White House’ is deliberately weakening Ukraine’s defence so that Putin can launch unprovoked strikes on cities and critical infrastructure day and night. The goal of the Trump-Putin tandem is Ukraine’s capitulation. This opens the door for Russia to Moldova and the EU’s eastern flank."

More details: Băsescu added that Romania must provide Ukraine with the resources it needs to enable the country to survive and negotiate an acceptable peace.

Quote: "We are obliged to give Ukraine the resources it needs so that the country can exist and negotiate a fair peace. This will not be easy with the Trump-Putin brotherhood on the opposing side.

Apparently, in Trump’s vision, MAGA also means supporting Putin in killing thousands of defenceless Ukrainians – children, women, and elderly people – under the Russian and Iranian bombs of Putin the criminal. MAGA! Yes! But that won’t happen with Trump and his gang."

Background:

US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukraine "may not survive" its war with Russia, even with American aid.

Trump also claimed that no one has been tougher on Russia than he has.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!