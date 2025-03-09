Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"

US President Donald Trump has responded to concerns that Ukraine might not survive without American assistance by saying that Ukraine "may not survive anyway".

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News

Details: The interviewer asked Trump whether he was comfortable with the US halting aid given that Ukraine may not survive.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Well, it may not survive anyway. But you know, we have some weaknesses with Russia. You know, it takes two. It was not gonna happen, that war. And it happened. So now we're stuck with this mess."

Details: Asked whether he expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return and sign the rare-earth minerals agreement, Trump replied: "Yes, I think that will happen."

The interviewer then asked whether Ukraine really does have significant rare-earth mineral resources, to which Trump responded: "I do, I’ve had it checked."

He also claimed that "nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump, nobody".

At the same time, Trump later remarked that he "got along well" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump also claimed that under President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy had been taking money from the US as easily as "candy from a baby".

Quote: "He's a smart guy, and he's a tough guy. And he took money out of this country, under Biden, like candy from a baby. It was so easy. With that same attitude. And I just don’t think he’s grateful…"

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!