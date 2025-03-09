All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 March 2025, 17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: It may not survive anyway
Donald Trump. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has responded to concerns that Ukraine might not survive without American assistance by saying that Ukraine "may not survive anyway".

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News 

Details: The interviewer asked Trump whether he was comfortable with the US halting aid given that Ukraine may not survive.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Well, it may not survive anyway. But you know, we have some weaknesses with Russia. You know, it takes two. It was not gonna happen, that war. And it happened. So now we're stuck with this mess."

Details: Asked whether he expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return and sign the rare-earth minerals agreement, Trump replied: "Yes, I think that will happen."

The interviewer then asked whether Ukraine really does have significant rare-earth mineral resources, to which Trump responded: "I do, I’ve had it checked."

He also claimed that "nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump, nobody".

At the same time, Trump later remarked that he "got along well" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump also claimed that under President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy had been taking money from the US as easily as "candy from a baby".

Quote: "He's a smart guy, and he's a tough guy. And he took money out of this country, under Biden, like candy from a baby. It was so easy. With that same attitude. And I just don’t think he’s grateful…" 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trumpaid for UkraineUSAwar
Advertisement:
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Details revealed of Hungary's "bargaining" with EU over extending sanctions against Russia – Radio Free Europe
Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Trump
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
Minerals deal won't convince Trump to resume aid to Ukraine, NBC News says
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Eight-year-old Ukrainian girl with prosthetic leg sets national downhill skiing record – photos
21:00
UK discusses peace process with US and Ukraine ahead of Jeddah talks
20:37
US state secretary speaks of shock at Trump-Zelenskyy row at White House
20:26
Trump envoy says Zelenskyy apologised for White House row
20:14
Musk complains of massive cyberattack against X
20:02
Russia's FSB is imposing 50-year entry bans on Ukrainian nationals
19:30
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
19:27
US state secretary hopes issue of military aid to Ukraine will be settled in Jeddah
18:11
Russians attack Pokrovsk, killing one person and injuring another
17:38
Denmark expresses readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: