Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia

US President Donald Trump has stated that no one has been as tough on Russia as he has.

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was responding to criticism that he is siding with Moscow in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Quote: "Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump. Nobody. And they know that… The pipeline, I stopped it. Nord Stream 2. Nobody ever heard of it until I came along. They were building it happily… And I stopped it. Biden got in, on the second day he approved it!"

Details: Trump also reminded the interviewer that he imposed tough sanctions on Russia and emphasised once again that he was the first to sell Javelins to Ukraine for use against Russia.

Quote: "At the same time, I got along with Putin, I got along with Kim Jong Un, I got along with President Xi."

Background:

On 7 March, Trump said he was considering imposing wide-ranging sanctions and tariffs on Russia due to its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has also said, however, that in the context of resolving the war, he finds it easier to deal with Russia than with Ukraine.

Trump has also explained why he has halted military aid to Ukraine.

