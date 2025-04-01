All Sections
Most Ukrainians view Trump's presidency negatively – 73% disapprove, survey shows

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:23
Stock photo: Getty Images

A poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has shown that most Ukrainians do not believe a fair peace is possible under US President Donald Trump. While in December 2024, 31% of respondents expected an unfair peace, that figure rose to 55% in March 2025. Overall, attitudes towards Trump have worsened, with 73% of respondents now viewing his presidency as negative for Ukraine.

Source: a survey by (KIIS)

Details: Sociological data collected in March 2025 shows that Ukrainians have become significantly more pessimistic about the potential consequences of Donald Trump’s presidency for Ukraine.

KIIS infographic

While in December 2024, 31% of respondents believed Ukraine was likely to face an unfair or completely unfair peace, this figure rose to 58% during the period of 14 February–4 March. In the second half of March (12-22 March), it slightly decreased to 55%, but a majority of Ukrainians still hold critical views.

 

Specifically, 22% of respondents believe the peace will be completely unfair, and another 32% think it will be unfair but with some Ukrainian demands met.

A total of 18% of Ukrainians expect a rather or entirely fair peace, with 3% hoping for a completely fair agreement and 15% expecting one that is mostly fair but includes some concessions to Russia.

Another 21% believe the peace will be partly fair and partly not.

Attitudes towards Trump as US president have also shifted significantly.

 

Quote: "We see even more pronounced changes since December 2024. For example, before the New Year, 54% of Ukrainians believed that it was generally good for Ukraine that D. Trump would be the president of the United States. However, in March 2025, only 19% thought so. Instead, the share of those who believe that it is bad for Ukraine that D. Trump became president increased from 21% in December 2024 to 73% in March 2025."

 

The survey was conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) between 12 and 22 March 2025. A total of 1,326 respondents aged 18 and older living in government-controlled territories of Ukraine were interviewed. The margin of error is 2.5%.

