Most Ukrainians view Trump's presidency negatively – 73% disapprove, survey shows

A poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has shown that most Ukrainians do not believe a fair peace is possible under US President Donald Trump. While in December 2024, 31% of respondents expected an unfair peace, that figure rose to 55% in March 2025. Overall, attitudes towards Trump have worsened, with 73% of respondents now viewing his presidency as negative for Ukraine.

Details: Sociological data collected in March 2025 shows that Ukrainians have become significantly more pessimistic about the potential consequences of Donald Trump’s presidency for Ukraine.

While in December 2024, 31% of respondents believed Ukraine was likely to face an unfair or completely unfair peace, this figure rose to 58% during the period of 14 February–4 March. In the second half of March (12-22 March), it slightly decreased to 55%, but a majority of Ukrainians still hold critical views.

Specifically, 22% of respondents believe the peace will be completely unfair, and another 32% think it will be unfair but with some Ukrainian demands met.

A total of 18% of Ukrainians expect a rather or entirely fair peace, with 3% hoping for a completely fair agreement and 15% expecting one that is mostly fair but includes some concessions to Russia.

Another 21% believe the peace will be partly fair and partly not.

Attitudes towards Trump as US president have also shifted significantly.

Quote: "We see even more pronounced changes since December 2024. For example, before the New Year, 54% of Ukrainians believed that it was generally good for Ukraine that D. Trump would be the president of the United States. However, in March 2025, only 19% thought so. Instead, the share of those who believe that it is bad for Ukraine that D. Trump became president increased from 21% in December 2024 to 73% in March 2025."

The survey was conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) between 12 and 22 March 2025. A total of 1,326 respondents aged 18 and older living in government-controlled territories of Ukraine were interviewed. The margin of error is 2.5%.

