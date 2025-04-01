DeepState: Russian forces occupied 133 sq km of Ukrainian soil in March

The Ukraine war zone. Photo: Screenshot from DeepState MAP, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has estimated that Russian forces occupied 133 sq km of Ukrainian territory in March, a marked decrease compared to the period from July 2024 to February 2025.

Source: DeepState on Telegram

Quote: "The effectiveness of the Katsap [Russian – ed.] troops continues to decline. The monthly loss of territory [by Ukraine] has dropped by almost six times compared to November."

Dynamics of Russian occupation by area in sq km Photo: DeepState

Details: However, the analysts emphasised that this does not indicate a reduction in Russian attacks or an intention to wait for a ceasefire agreement. On the contrary, Russian forces have resumed offensive operations on several fronts.

"The intensity on the Pokrovsk front began to escalate significantly in the second half of March, reaching levels seen at the end of 2024, when the defences south of the city occasionally collapsed," the group stated.

DeepState also noted that despite considerable fatigue among Ukrainian defence forces and numerous challenges, Ukrainian soldiers continue to "minimise the enemy's success".

The group also noted that Ukrainian troops are now capturing Russian soldiers who had received only a few days of training before being deployed to the front.

"Unfortunately, they now have a reserve in the form of the Kursk group, and the big question remains where it will be deployed or divided," DeepState concluded.

