Ukraine's foreign minister: Russia again attacks Ukraine's energy system, violating agreements with US

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys, has stated that Russia continues to violate the energy truce agreement. Russian forces struck an energy facility in the city of Kherson on the morning of 1 April, leaving 45,000 residents cut off from the power grid.

Source: Sybiha on Facebook; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Sybiha: "After [talks in] Riyadh, one of the agreements with the US was to refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure. However, Russia continues to violate this agreement. Energy facilities in the cities of Kherson and Kharkiv and Poltava Oblast have already been damaged. And this morning, another Russian strike damaged an energy facility in Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents cut off from the power grid."

Details: Mrochko also reported that parts of the Tsentralnyi and Korabelnyi districts of Kherson have been left without electricity.

Background: On 24 March, Russian and US delegations concluded their talks held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where they focused on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Russian propaganda channels, the meeting between the US and Russia lasted 12 hours, with breaks.

