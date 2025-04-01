Ukrainian man gets 10-year sentence in Russia for alleged US$120 donation to Azov Regiment

A man in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by Russia's Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don for "promoting terrorism". Stanislav Rudenko is alleged to have transferred money to purchase drones for the Azov Regiment, part of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Nastoyashcheye Vremya (Current Time) TV, citing the court's press service

Quote: "According to the investigators, Rudenko, who 'shared the ideology' of the Azov Regiment, decided to assist its members by financing their activities. On 13 November 2023, he saw an advertisement, after which he transferred money for purchasing drones."

Details: Nastoyashcheye Vremya reported that the Russian prosecutors alleged that Rudenko transferred around UAH 5,000 (US$120) to the soldiers.

For this, the Russian court sentenced Rudenko to 10 years in prison.

Background:

On 18 October 2024, Ukrainian human rights activist and serviceman Maksym Butkevych was released from Russian captivity.

Butkevych, who fought in Ukraine's east as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was captured by Russian troops in the summer of 2022. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison in March 2023 by a "court" in the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic", a Russian-backed terrorist organisation.

On 14 January, seven Ukrainian prisoners of war who took part in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive in Kursk Oblast were sentenced to 15-16 years’ imprisonment by the 2nd Western Military District Court in Moscow.

On 26 March, it was reported that a military court in Rostov-on-Don had sentenced 23 Ukrainian prisoners of war who served in the Azov Regiment to imprisonment in a maximum-security penal colony. Twelve of them received real sentences ranging from 13 to 23 years, while the rest were sentenced in absentia.

