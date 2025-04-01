Three people, including child, injured in Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces mounted around 30 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol district on 1 April, leaving 3 people injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Nikopol district has experienced about 30 attacks during the day. The enemy deployed kamikaze drones and artillery. It was noisy in the district centre, the Marhanets urban hromada and Pokrovske rural hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Three people have been injured. A 14-year-old boy and a 65-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment. Another 37-year-old woman has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

Details: A fire broke out and was extinguished by firefighters. Seven houses, three outbuildings, several cars, a garage and four retail units sustained damage. Power lines were also affected.

