All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Three people, including child, injured in Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 April 2025, 18:52
Three people, including child, injured in Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian emergency workers. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces mounted around 30 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol district on 1 April, leaving 3 people injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Nikopol district has experienced about 30 attacks during the day. The enemy deployed kamikaze drones and artillery. It was noisy in the district centre, the Marhanets urban hromada and Pokrovske rural hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Three people have been injured. A 14-year-old boy and a 65-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment. Another 37-year-old woman has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

Details: A fire broke out and was extinguished by firefighters. Seven houses, three outbuildings, several cars, a garage and four retail units sustained damage. Power lines were also affected.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwarcombat action
Advertisement:
EU won't extend trade visa-free regime with Ukraine and will restore pre-war conditions – source
EU transfers €1bn loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
Ukraine unveils new drone interceptor to counter constant Russian Shahed threats
Russia has effectively launched offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Drones attack Russia's Mozdok, home to military air base
Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest receives first coal shipment from US after shutdown of Pokrovske Coal Company mines
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian agents planned terrorist attacks targeting military vehicle and enlistment office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Russian army attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
Russian missile attack on Dnipro: number of casualties rises to 28
RECENT NEWS
21:56
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to purchase large aid package from US
21:40
Zelenskyy believes US should oversee ceasefire with support from Europeans
21:00
"Ukraine needs at least 10 Patriot systems": Zelenskyy lists priorities for Ramstein meeting
20:31
Zelenskyy: We are ready to exchange Chinese nationals only for Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity
20:17
Zelenskyy: 155 Chinese citizens are fighting for Russia
20:06
EU top diplomat comments on Chinese citizens' involvement in war against Ukraine
19:42
Ukraine requests EU to extend trade visa-free regime until end of year
19:20
Ukrainian PM defines "red lines" for minerals deal with US
18:43
EU aims to supply Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells by end of year
18:27
EU promises to release proposals on trade conditions with Ukraine soon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: