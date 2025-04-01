Trump's pick for chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff backs military aid to Ukraine

General Dan Caine, President Trump’s nominee for the next chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has expressed support for further military assistance to Ukraine but stressed the need for Europe to increase its share of support.

Source: Caine in his responses to a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on 1 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his assessment of the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, Caine argued that the hostilities will continue in 2025, as Russia "views the conflict is in its favour".

"The conflict [war] in 2025 likely will continue to be a war of attrition, with both sides suffering heavy losses of personnel and materiel," the general said.

Regarding military assistance, Caine stressed that Ukraine has the right to self-defence, and from this perspective, US aid "helps Ukraine to defend itself".

"The United States is only a part of the network of states supporting Ukraine's defence, and we should focus on what unique capabilities only the US can provide, while Europe increases its share of support," he said.

For reference: Caine, 56, is a former F-16 fighter pilot who served in Iraq with special operations forces and previously held the position of associate director for military affairs at the CIA.

General Charles Brown, the previous chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was dismissed by US President Donald Trump in February.

