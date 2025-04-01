All Sections
Zelenskyy announces coalition of the willing military command meeting on 4 April

Yurii Panchenko, Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 1 April 2025, 21:42
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the first meeting of countries willing to deploy a potential peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on 1 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that a meeting between the military commands of those countries ready to deploy a contingent in Ukraine would take place on Friday 4 April.

"As for the issue of the contingent, we will have a meeting on Friday [4 April]. There will be a meeting of military commands from several countries, a select group of countries. Those who will be ready to deploy a contingent in one form or another," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that this would be the "first in-depth meeting".

"There have been consultations, but this will be the first in-depth meeting. We will see some clarifications and some details. Importantly, it will be based on the proposals prepared by the Ukrainian side," he concluded.

Background

  • On 28 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting at the level of general staff representatives in Ukraine to discuss the future deployment of a military contingent.
  • The "coalition of the willing", led by France and the United Kingdom, has been working for several weeks on a plan to deploy thousands of troops to Ukraine to ensure a future ceasefire.
  • On 27 March, President Emmanuel Macron announced that a Franco-British mission would travel to Ukraine to work on strengthening Ukraine's defence forces. He also added that work on the potential deployment of so-called "deterrent forces" in Ukraine is ongoing

