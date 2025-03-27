All Sections
Macron announces Franco-British mission to Ukraine to work on strengthening Ukraine's military

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 March 2025, 16:15
Macron. Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Emmanuel Macron has announced that a Franco-British mission will travel to Ukraine to work on strengthening Ukraine’s defence forces.

Source: BFM-TV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, citing Macron at a press conference following the coalition of the willing summit in Paris on 27 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron stated that a Franco-British team would be sent to Ukraine to "prepare the Ukrainian army of tomorrow".

He added that work is continuing on the potential deployment of so-called "deterrent forces" in Ukraine – troops that could serve as a deterrent in the event of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Macron noted that such forces could come from "certain EU member states" and be stationed in "certain strategic locations" in Ukraine.

Background:

  • Earlier, reports suggested that France has acknowledged the possibility of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, stationed away from the front line, with one proposed option being along the Dnipro River.
  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to help guarantee a future ceasefire.
  • Sources in European diplomatic circles told Reuters that there is growing scepticism in Europe about the feasibility of the plan due to logistical challenges, troop shortages, resistance from Russia and the lack of US security guarantees.

MacronRusso-Ukrainian waraid for UkraineArmed Forces
