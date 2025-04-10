Russians destroy Biosphere Corporation warehouses in Dnipro

Russian forces have destroyed part of the warehouses belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian producer of household goods (brands include Freken BOK, Smile, PRO service, Novita, Vortex, Eventa, LayKit) in the city of Dnipro.

Source: Andrii Zdesenko, founder of Biosphere Corporation

Details: Zdesenko stated that efforts are currently underway to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to the company’s production facilities. He confirmed the death of one employee and reported several others injured.

Advertisement:

Some of Biosphere Corporation’s production sites and warehouses had been relocated to other regions of Ukraine. However, Zdesenko admitted that the Russian strike dealt a painful blow to the business.

Background: On 10 April Russia launched a missile strike on Dnipro, killing a 42-year-old man. Several other people were injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!