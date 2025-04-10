All Sections
Russian missile hits Dnipro: large-scale fire starts, people killed and injured – photos

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 April 2025, 21:40
Russian missile hits Dnipro: large-scale fire starts, people killed and injured – photos
Russian forces have launched a missile strike on the city of Dnipro, claiming the life of a 42-year-old man. Eight people have been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The enemy has attacked the city with a missile. A large-scale fire has broken out at the site of the strike. A civilian facility has been significantly damaged. Early reports indicate that three people have been injured. All details are being investigated."

Details: Later, Lysak reported that a 42-year-old man had been killed in the missile strike.

 
 

At 16:04, Ukraine's Air Force reported a high-speed target near Dnipro.

At 18:20, Lysak reported that five people were known to be injured at that time, all of whom had been hospitalised. A 55-year-old woman is in a critical condition. The others are in a moderate condition. Firefighters continue to extinguish the fire that had broken out at an infrastructure facility.

At 19:55, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro had increased to six.

A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility. The fire has now been contained. Work is ongoing.

At 21:07, Lysak reported that, according to updated information, eight people had been injured in Dnipro. Three people are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest have been hospitalised.

