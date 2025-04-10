Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title

Ukrainian athlete Oksana Livach has become the European champion in the women’s 50 kg wrestling category.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company.

Details: In the final, Livach defeated Türkiye’s five-time European medallist Evin Demirhan with a score of 8:0.

Earlier, she beat a "neutral Russian" wrestler, Nadezhda Sokolova, 2:1 in the semi-final and secured a 7:0 victory over France’s Emma Lutenhauer in the quarter-final.

This marks Livach’s second European title, her first being in 2019, and her fourth final overall at the continental championship.

Her gold is Ukraine’s second medal at this year’s competition – Andrii Dzhelep claimed bronze in the men’s 61 kg category a day earlier.

The European Wrestling Championships began on 7 April, with 30 medals to be contested throughout the week across freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling.

