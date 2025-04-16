European Commission responds to Slovak PM's claim over 9 May parade in Moscow

Slovakia committed itself in 2022 to rejecting invitations to any political events held in Russia under a Council of the EU decision and must abide by this commitment.

Source: European Pravda, citing European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper during a briefing on 16 April in Brussels

Details: Hipper made the comment in response to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s statement that "no one can tell me" whether or not to travel to Moscow.

Hipper stressed that in 2022 EU member states agreed to reject all Russian invitations to events such as the 9 May parade, and Slovakia had accepted that obligation.

Quote: "For the context, Russia is using the commemoration of the end of the Second World War to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine. So this is the context. And from our side, it is important not to lend legitimacy to this by participating in such events like this parade. And actually, we have also council decision on this member states, including Slovakia. They have agreed in 2022 to decline such invitations."

More details: In response to a follow-up question about the possible visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Moscow, another Commission spokesperson, Guillaume Mercier, responsible for enlargement, replied:

"What I can say is that Serbia has applied and is negotiating its membership to the EU, and Serbia's decision implies that the country aligns with the EU, including in terms of foreign policy.

So the EU wants Serbia to be a reliable European partner for common principles, values, security, and prosperity, and we need Serbia to reassure us of this strategic position."

Background:

Fico also rejected the call by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, for European leaders not to visit Moscow on the occasion of the so-called 9 May Victory Parade. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

The Slovak prime minister reiterated that he would be found in Moscow on 9 May.

On 14 April, Kallas called on European leaders not to attend the military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May and instead show solidarity with Ukraine.

The European Union has also issued clear guidance to candidate countries not to visit Russia or attend the parade in Moscow on 9 May.

