EU chief diplomat urges EU leaders not to visit Moscow on 9 May and to support Ukraine – Politico

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has called on European leaders on 14 April not to take part in military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May, instead urging them to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Source: Politico, citing Kallas' statement to journalists in Luxembourg after a foreign ministers meeting

Quote: "What was also discussed very clearly, and said by different member states [of the EU], is that any participation in the 9 May parades or celebrations in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe."

Details: Kallas stated that the EU does not want any potential EU member state to join in the 9 May celebrations in Moscow.

Politico, citing Russian media outlets, stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had invited the leaders of China, India, Brazil, Slovakia and Serbia to the celebrations.

In turn, Kallas urged all EU member states to visit Kyiv as often as possible to show solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Background:

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to visit Moscow on 9 May at Putin's invitation.

US President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House on Friday 21 February that he would not travel to Moscow to mark what is known in Russia as Victory Day on 9 May.

The Ukrainian government invited senior European officials to Kyiv on 9 May to demonstrate diplomatic unity in contrast to Putin’s annual military parade in Moscow on the same day.

