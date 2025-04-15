All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU chief diplomat urges EU leaders not to visit Moscow on 9 May and to support Ukraine – Politico

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 15 April 2025, 00:55
EU chief diplomat urges EU leaders not to visit Moscow on 9 May and to support Ukraine – Politico
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Kallas on Facebook

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has called on European leaders on 14 April not to take part in military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May, instead urging them to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Source: Politico, citing Kallas' statement to journalists in Luxembourg after a foreign ministers meeting

Quote: "What was also discussed very clearly, and said by different member states [of the EU], is that any participation in the 9 May parades or celebrations in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe."

Advertisement:

Details: Kallas stated that the EU does not want any potential EU member state to join in the 9 May celebrations in Moscow.

Politico, citing Russian media outlets, stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had invited the leaders of China, India, Brazil, Slovakia and Serbia to the celebrations.

In turn, Kallas urged all EU member states to visit Kyiv as often as possible to show solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to visit Moscow on 9 May at Putin's invitation.
  • US President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House on Friday 21 February that he would not travel to Moscow to mark what is known in Russia as Victory Day on 9 May.
  • The Ukrainian government invited senior European officials to Kyiv on 9 May to demonstrate diplomatic unity in contrast to Putin’s annual military parade in Moscow on the same day.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EuropeRussia
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Europe
Russian oligarch whose factories continue to operate in Europe supplies steel to Russia's military-industrial complex, investigation finds
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
Coalition of the willing in Brussels sets four goals for reassurance force in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: