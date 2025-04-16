After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has reported that he had a positive conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Stubb on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stubb said that the discussion focused on the situation on the ground, including developments expected in the coming days.

Quote: "Ukraine has accepted a full and unconditional ceasefire. Russia, the aggressor, must do the same. Finland and Ukraine continue to work for a just and sustainable peace."

As always, good to talk with my friend @ZelenskyyUA.



We discussed the situation on the ground including the days ahead.



Ukraine has accepted a full and unconditional ceasefire. Russia, the aggressor, must do the same.



Finland and Ukraine continue to work for a just and… — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) April 16, 2025

Background:

At the end of March, US President Donald Trump stated that he had set a "psychological deadline" for Russia to agree to a full ceasefire in Ukraine.

Following his meeting with Trump in Florida on 29 March, Stubb proposed setting 20 April as the deadline for Russia to agree to a cessation of hostilities before implementing new pressure measures against it.

