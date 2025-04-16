Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year

US President Donald Trump has extended for another year the ban on Russian-affiliated vessels entering American ports.

Source: a document published in the US Federal Register by the White House

Details: The document states that the national emergency regarding Russia was declared on 21 April 2022 under the administration of then-President Joe Biden.

The current extension was signed on 15 April 2025.

The decree also notes that the policies and actions of the Russian government continue to pose a threat to the national security of the United States.

Background: Trump extended the sanctions imposed by Biden against Russia in 2021.

