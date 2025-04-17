All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 17 April 2025, 02:50
Russians advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project updated its map on the night of 16-17 April, reporting that the Russians had advanced near the villages of Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy advanced near Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia."

Advertisement:

Background: A total of 92 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of 16 April, including 29 attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Over 280,000 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
Ukraine's defence forces regain positions near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: