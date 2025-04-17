Russians advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Thursday, 17 April 2025, 02:50
The DeepState analytical project updated its map on the night of 16-17 April, reporting that the Russians had advanced near the villages of Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts
Quote: "The enemy advanced near Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia."
Background: A total of 92 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of 16 April, including 29 attacks on the Pokrovsk front.
