Russians advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The DeepState analytical project updated its map on the night of 16-17 April, reporting that the Russians had advanced near the villages of Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy advanced near Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia."

Advertisement:

Background: A total of 92 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of 16 April, including 29 attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!