"Heroes among us": Ukrainian teen receives award for rescuing bus passengers after Russian missile strike on Sumy

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 17 April 2025, 18:52
Sumy City Council has honoured 13-year-old Kyrylo Illiashenko, who rescued people after the Russian strike. Photo: Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Sumy City Council has honoured 13-year-old Kyrylo Illiashenko, who rescued people from a burning bus following the recent Russian missile strike on the city.

Source: Sumy Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar

Details: Kyrylo received the Sumy City Council’s third-class award For Services to the City.

He was also given a voucher for a two-week holiday at a children’s camp in Bulgaria.

"Heroes among us!" Kobzar wrote.

Background:

  • On 13 April, Russian forces launched ballistic missiles on the centre of Sumy. The attack killed at least 35 people, including 2 children. Over 119 civilians were injured.
  • At the time of the missile strike, Kyrylo and his mother were on a bus on their way to training. The explosion caused a fire onboard and the doors became jammed. But Kyrylo kept calm as he climbed out through a window and began helping other passengers escape the burning bus. The boy was injured in the attack: three pieces of shrapnel struck his head.

