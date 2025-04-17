All Sections
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers

Economichna PravdaThursday, 17 April 2025, 19:43
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that on 18 April he will introduce a package of sanctions against Russian propagandists and manufacturers of Russian Iskander missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists during a briefing on 17 April

Quote: "Tomorrow, I will introduce two important sanctions packages: against Kremlin propagandists and against manufacturers of Iskander missiles." 

Background:

  • Zelenskyy recently signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to impose sanctions on four individuals, including politicians and businessmen.
  • Those sanctioned include Serhii Arbuzov, former Ukrainian National Bank Head and First Deputy Prime Minister under former pro-Russian PM Azarov; Andrii Kliuev, former Head of the President’s Office and First Deputy Prime Minister under former pro-Russian President Yanukovych; and Viktor Polishchuk, former owner of Gulliver shopping centre, the Eldorado retail chain, and the bankrupt Mykhailivskyi Bank, as well as former shareholder of IBOX Bank and founder of the sanctioned company Leo Financial Company.
  • On 13 April, Russian forces launched two Iskander-M missiles at central Sumy with a two-minute interval. These cluster-explosive missiles travel at over two kilometres per second.

ZelenskyysanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
