Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us

Economichna PravdaThursday, 17 April 2025, 20:05
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine’s gas transmission system (GTS) was not discussed in the context of the mineral resources agreement with the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists on 17 April

Details: When asked whether the use of Ukraine’s GTS is being discussed as part of the mineral deal with the US, whether Ukraine is considering resuming gas transit, and whether the US is pushing for it, Zelenskyy responded:

"We didn’t talk about the pipeline. Although, if talking about this asset – we can talk. But of course not about the Russians pumping their gas and profiting from the war. We’ve said many times: there’s other gas, other countries – that’s fine. The Americans have not pressured us into anything."

Background: Reuters previously reported that in the revised mineral deal, the United States was considering taking control of the gas pipeline connecting Russia to Europe via Ukraine.

