Trump and Starmer discuss settlement of war in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have had a telephone conversation during which they discussed, among other things, a settlement of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda; a statement by the White House
Details: The White House reports that Trump and Starmer discussed bilateral trade, negotiations on a settlement of the war in Ukraine, and regional security in the Middle East.
President Trump said he "looks forward to his upcoming State Visit" with the UK's King Charles III later this year.
Background: Keir Starmer said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without any conditions after the Russian missile attack on civilians in Sumy.
