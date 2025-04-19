All Sections
Russia drops 10 aerial bombs on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast over past day – photos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 19 April 2025, 10:58
Aftermath of Russian attacks. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration  

Russian troops dropped 10 guided aerial bombs on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Authorities reported that one of the bombs was an ODAB-1500 high-explosive aerial bomb.

Five people sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the Russian strikes.

 

No one was killed.

