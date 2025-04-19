Russia drops 10 aerial bombs on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast over past day – photos
Saturday, 19 April 2025, 10:58
Russian troops dropped 10 guided aerial bombs on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Authorities reported that one of the bombs was an ODAB-1500 high-explosive aerial bomb.
Five people sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the Russian strikes.
No one was killed.
