Russian troops dropped 10 guided aerial bombs on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Authorities reported that one of the bombs was an ODAB-1500 high-explosive aerial bomb.

Five people sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the Russian strikes.

No one was killed.

