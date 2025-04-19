All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Italy pressures UniCredit to exit Russia amid BPM takeover bid, Reuters says

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 19 April 2025, 15:04
Italy pressures UniCredit to exit Russia amid BPM takeover bid, Reuters says
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Italian government has approved a proposal by UniCredit, an Italian multinational banking group, to acquire rival Banco BPM, setting an immediate withdrawal from the Russian market as one of the conditions.

Source: Reuters, citing sources

Details: UniCredit highlighted that it requires time to evaluate the consequences of the government's decision, particularly regarding the BPM deal, and will coordinate with the appropriate authorities as needed.

Advertisement:

"The offer is approved with prescriptions, the merit of which is not clear. UniCredit will be taking time to assess the viability and impact of the prescriptions," the banking group said.

UniCredit is set to reveal its €14 billion bid for BPM on 28 April.

The government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reviewed the BPM deal under extraordinary powers, enabling it to block or impose conditions on foreign and domestic acquisitions in sectors like energy, telecoms and banking.

Advertisement:

The European Commission is currently scrutinising the extent of Italy's regulations concerning banking transactions.

The Italian government defended these measures, stating that they are in place to safeguard strategic national security interests.

However, a division within the government is evident, as Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani opposed the prescriptions, warning that they could expose the government to legal risks.

UniCredit remains one of the few international banks that failed to exit Russia since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

Background: Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the largest Western bank still operating in Russia, has halted attempts to sell its business in the country amid warming relations between Washington and Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiasanctionsItaly
Advertisement:
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
Nine people killed and 42 injured in Russian drone attack on bus in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
London peace talks at ministerial level postponed, UK says
Trump's "final" proposal for peace requires Ukraine to accept Russian occupation – Axios
All News
Russia
Three Russian soldiers escape after mass desertion attempt in Russia's Krasnodar
Moldovan president: Russia wants to put loyal people in charge of Moldova and use it against Ukraine
Russia seeks lifting of US aviation sanctions, but EU thwarts those efforts – Politico
RECENT NEWS
16:27
25 years of Ukrainska Pravda: report and photos from the celebration
16:20
EXPLAINERHow Europe must act to survive without its current security partnership with the US
15:20
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
15:17
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
15:12
Ukraine ready to negotiate, but not to surrender, Ukraine's economy minister says
14:53
Man wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 22 April dies in hospital
14:46
Security without reliance on the US: how Europe must change to prevent a new war
14:31
EXPLAINERHow Ukrainians are boosting Poland's economy and solving its problems
14:25
Drones target Shahed UAV factory in Russia's Tatarstan – videos
14:13
Ukrainian troops capture Senegalese mercenary fighting for Russia in Donetsk Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: