Future US-Ukraine investment fund will be able to invest in infrastructure

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 19 April 2025, 17:34
Future US-Ukraine investment fund will be able to invest in infrastructure
Stock photo: Getty Images

A forthcoming joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States will be authorised to invest in both mineral resource development and key infrastructure projects across Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Taras Kachka, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative

"This fund, as a financial tool, will have the privileged right to invest in a wide range of facilities in Ukraine as soon as appropriate opportunities arise. 

First and foremost, we're talking about minerals, but we are also interested in American investments in infrastructure – roads, ports, and energy," Kachka said.

Kachka emphasised that the agreement does not oblige Ukraine to transfer ownership of any assets to the fund.

Background:

  • On 18 April, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy released the text of a memorandum with the United States on finalising a formal agreement on economic partnership and an investment fund for recovery.
  • A new phase of negotiations on the minerals deal will begin in the United States on 24 April, while technical issues and wording on the operation of the future investment fund are currently being worked out.

