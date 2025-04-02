Russians strike residential building in Kharkiv with drone: 4 people injured, child among them

Russian forces hit a multi-storey residential building in the city of Kharkiv on 2 April, injuring four people, including a 10-year-old boy.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Syniehubov: "An explosion has occurred in Kharkiv! Early reports indicate that a Molniya UAV struck the city's Kyivskyi district. Relevant services are heading to the scene of the strike."

Details: Syniehubov later stated that initial reports state that the drone struck a 16-storey residential building. Information about casualties is being clarified.

Terekhov later specified that the Russian UAV hit the seventh floor of the residential building. He said that initial reports indicate that two people who were inside the targeted flat were injured.

The strike also damaged several cars in the courtyard.

Quote from Terekhov: "Both people who were injured sustained shrapnel wounds."

Updated: At 16:34, Syniehubov reported that the Russian attack in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv injured a 65-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy.

Later, Terekhov reported that four people were injured.

