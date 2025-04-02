All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians strike residential building in Kharkiv with drone: 4 people injured, child among them

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 2 April 2025, 16:29
Russians strike residential building in Kharkiv with drone: 4 people injured, child among them
Smoke after the strike. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces hit a multi-storey residential building in the city of Kharkiv on 2 April, injuring four people, including a 10-year-old boy.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Syniehubov: "An explosion has occurred in Kharkiv! Early reports indicate that a Molniya UAV struck the city's Kyivskyi district. Relevant services are heading to the scene of the strike."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov later stated that initial reports state that the drone struck a 16-storey residential building. Information about casualties is being clarified.

Terekhov later specified that the Russian UAV hit the seventh floor of the residential building. He said that initial reports indicate that two people who were inside the targeted flat were injured.

The strike also damaged several cars in the courtyard.

Advertisement:

Quote from Terekhov: "Both people who were injured sustained shrapnel wounds."

Updated: At 16:34, Syniehubov reported that the Russian attack in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv injured a 65-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy.

Later, Terekhov reported that four people were injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv
Advertisement:
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
All News
Kharkiv
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv overnight, injuring eight people – video
Kharkiv under large-scale UAV attack: people injured
Russia doubles attacks on Kharkiv in March, leaving 99 people injured
RECENT NEWS
08:18
Number of injured in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to nine, large-scale fire extinguished – photos
07:34
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 15 armoured combat vehicles over past day
06:38
UK announces $580m military aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg
04:18
Only ceasefire can now be discussed in talks with Russia – US Department of State
01:44
Russians occupy Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast and advance toward border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
23:53
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
23:25
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
21:40
UpdatedRussian missile hits Dnipro: large-scale fire starts, people killed and injured – photos
21:26
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
20:49
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: