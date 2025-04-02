NATO chief advises not taking Putin's "crazy" statements too seriously

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that "crazy" statements by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Russian officials about a peace deal with Ukraine should not be taken too seriously, as they are part of Russia's negotiation tactics.

Source: Rutte at a press conference in Brussels on 2 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte emphasised that while Putin’s and Russia’s statements on a peace settlement in Ukraine should not be taken at face value, they still require attention and response.

Quote: "You will hear many crazy things coming out of Putin and out of Russia, including their demands for a peace deal or whatever. I would not take it all too seriously. Of course, we have to look into it always and have to react to it."

Details: Rutte said he meant that "this is also how he [Putin] tries to negotiate".

"I commend President Trump for breaking the deadlock, for getting the discussion going, for getting this initial 30-day ceasefire on the energy infrastructure, steps taken about the Black Sea. Of course, we hope for more. I know that the American administration is working day and night to get it done," Rutte stated.

He added that "it is important for the European side that countries like the UK and France are thinking about the situation post a ceasefire, a peace deal".

Quote: "I would comment on every media outing of Putin, particularly when it comes to what the Americans are trying to establish in terms of a ceasefire and a peace deal. It is not helpful. But you will hear many strange things coming out of Moscow."

Background:

Officials from US President Donald Trump's administration have recently discussed the likelihood that the US will not be able to secure a peace deal on Ukraine in the coming months due to additional conditions set by Russia during negotiations.

Trump told NBC News that he was "very angry" after Putin criticised the credibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s leadership. Trump suggested that the US could impose additional tariffs of 25-50% on buyers of Russian oil.

