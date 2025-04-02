Ukraine's intelligence: Russia intensifies information operation against Ukraine

Tiny people in front of an enormous TV. Photo: The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has detected a shift into an acute phase of the hostile information operation conducted by Russia against Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service website

Details: As is reported, the operation's goal is to break down Ukrainian statehood "not on the battlefield, but in people's heads" by delegitimising the Ukrainian government, belittling democratic institutions and imposing an outside political scenario with signs of controlled capitulation.

The capabilities of Russia's special services contribute to the operation, which is under the overarching coordination of Vladimir Putin's administration.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the essence of the operation lies in instilling the following ideas in Ukrainians and international societies under the guise of "peacekeeping initiatives" and "analytical discourse":

the Ukrainian government's alleged loss of legitimacy because of the failure to hold elections under martial law;

the need for an "interim administration" under the auspices of the UN, the US, the EU or even a "quartet format" with the Russian Federation;

the impossibility of Russia concluding a peace agreement with the Ukrainian government, which the Russians think should become a casus belli for changing the political course.

The Ukrainian intelligence officers believe Russia is using the following methods to implement its plans:

using Western or "neutral" media outlets which act as a proxy for Russian theses on a formal basis;

using anonymous Telegram channels posing as "insiders" from the Ukrainian Armed Forces or political leadership;

a coordinated surge of emotional videos on TikTok and YouTube that include narratives such as "the West no longer supports Ukraine," "we have been deceived," "we need a change in government," as well as "it's time for a change," and "we need another government for peace";

mass dissemination of destructive material with identical theses on social media through botnets and accounts associated with pro-Russian structures in Europe and Latin America, publishing pseudo-documents, statements and "analytical briefs" questioning the authority of the Ukrainian government;

quoting pro-Russian "experts" with the titles of "former diplomats", "independent political scientists" and "UN veterans" who push the idea that "even the West needs a different Ukraine";

using Ukrainian defendants in treason cases to legitimise narratives (including publications and comments made by representatives of former pro-Russian political structures).

Quote: "These actions are accompanied by the infiltration of the Kremlin's narratives into the structures of influence of Ukraine's partner countries, in particular through the organisation of public ‘discussions’ on the legitimacy of the government, the prospects for negotiations without Ukraine's participation, and the alleged ‘loss of trust’ in Kyiv."

