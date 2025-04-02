Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs on all countries worldwide – CNBC

US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of reciprocal tariffs in response to actions by other countries worldwide.

Source: CNBC

Details: Trump will impose a 10% tariff on imports from all countries worldwide.

In addition, during his speech, Trump presented a table of individual tariffs that would be introduced for specific countries or unions. These tariffs will be added to the basic ones.

In particular, tariffs will be set on goods from China, the EU, Japan and other countries. However, Mexico and Canada will be exempt from the tariffs.

Ukraine is also included in the list, with a 10% tariff to be imposed on exports of goods to the US.

However, Russia is not included in the main list.

The new tariffs will come into effect on 9 April, with the minimum basic tariff starting from 5 April.

