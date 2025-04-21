Ukraine increases imports of civilian drones by more than a third
Monday, 21 April 2025, 17:59
In the first three months of 2025, 127,800 civilian unmanned aerial vehicles worth US$371.3 million were imported to Ukraine, which is 39% more than in the same period in 2024.
Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine
Details: The customs service says that China remains the largest supplier of civilian drones to Ukraine. In January-March, the volume of imports from this country totalled 125,700 units, which is 98% of the total number of imported drones.
Background: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has allocated one-third of its defence budget for technological weapons, including UAVs, electronic warfare, and missile technology.
