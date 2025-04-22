All Sections
Ukrainian volunteer and soldier Anastasiia Yefimova killed in action

Andrieieva ViktoriiaTuesday, 22 April 2025, 15:06
Ukrainian volunteer and soldier Anastasiia Yefimova killed in action
Anastasiia Yefimova: Ukrainian servicewoman killed in action. Photo: Anastasiia's archive

Anastasiia Yefimova, an activist, volunteer and defender of Ukraine, has been killed in action.

Source: The news of her death was reported by photographer and volunteer Oleksandra Sidletska.

After her husband's death at the front, Anastasiia joined the Armed Forces to take revenge on the Russians. She also raised two children on her own, who are now orphans.

Anastasiia Yefimova during her training.
Anastasiia Yefimova during her training.
Photo: archive

Quote from Oleksandra: "Nastia, our girl, died at war. She was a mother of two, an instructor at AutoLady [a driving school for women – ed.], an incredibly strong woman – a warrior! It's a pity, there are no words to describe how cool you were! My condolences to the family and all the friends who knew Nastia."

Anastasiia’s friend Liliia Shevchenko also shared her memories of the fallen defender.

Quote: "She gave her life for Ukraine. For each of us. For our dawns, our freedom, our future. She was and still is bright, strong, free, loyal, and true. One of those people who don’t back down. Who don’t remain silent. Who fight to the end for the sake of others.

Her heart stopped in battle, but her name will remain with us forever. In our actions, prayers, and memory. No one will ever be able to fill the void of losing our Nastia." 

Volunteer Olha Kakaulina has also recalled her last meeting with Anastasiia. She noted that during the farewell, she felt a strong tightness in her chest, a bad premonition. But no one could dissuade the defender from fighting.

Quote from Liliia: "Thank you for your service. Thank you for becoming a part of my world. You are with me forever. You live in me. You are the four elements at once. You are my perfect girl. My endless source of inspiration. My crazy friend for life. Now everything is exactly as you wanted it, you are finally together again. Eternal love knows no boundaries of earth and sky. Forever!" Liliia Nedilko added with a heavy heart.

