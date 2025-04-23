All Sections
​​​​Ukraine's Defence Ministry develops armoured blanket to protect soldiers from bullets and shrapnel

Yevheniia HubinaWednesday, 23 April 2025, 13:50
Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has developed a technical description of a new personal protective equipment. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry is developing a new personal protective equipment for the military – a protective tent (armoured blanket). The ministry has prepared the relevant regulatory and technical documentation.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Quote: "The armour blanket provides bullet and shrapnel protection in accordance with STANAG 2920 Ed.3 / AEP 2920 Ed.AVer.2 standards, which guarantees a high level of stopping fragments, bullets and other munitions. The basis of the protection is a soft ballistic element made of multilayer elastic material in a sealed waterproof cover."

Details: The ministry says that when deployed, the ballistic package measures 160 x 80 cm and weighs approximately 10 kg.

"Since the design of the armoured blanket provides for convenient folding in 3-4 layers, it allows the product to be used as a mobile shield by attaching it to an arm or shoulder. It can also be easily transported thanks to special length-adjustable shoulder straps," the ministry said.

Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Kaiola, Head of the Central Logistics Development Department, said that the armoured blanket allows soldiers to adapt to situations where they need to instantly take cover from shelling or explosion, quickly cover a window or doorway or protect expensive equipment from shrapnel damage.

"This is not just an awning – it is a means of survival that can be the decisive factor between injury and rescue," he said.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry is calling on manufacturers (suppliers) to notify the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Central Logistics Development Directorate of their readiness to produce and provide free of charge samples of armoured blankets for military (pilot) tests. The application can be submitted via Form 3 on the Ministry of Defence Partner website.

Meanwhile, Hlib Kanievskyi, Director of the Defence Procurement Policy Department, stressed that in total, in 2024-2025, the Defence Procurement Agency contracted personal protective equipment for almost UAH 13.2 billion (US$1.8 billion).

Ministry of Defence
