Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 23 April 2025, 18:46
Denmark to allocate over €40 million for ammunition for Ukraine
Ukrainian and Danish flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Denmark will allocate 317 million Danish kroner (over €42 million) for artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the Danish Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen will hold a meeting with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur.

Among other topics, the ministers will discuss continued support for Ukraine and Denmark’s allocation of around 317 million Danish kroner for artillery ammunition, which will be procured through Estonia.

"It is very important that Denmark and our close allies continue to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom. We must keep directing our support so that Ukrainians can resist Russian aggression," Poulsen said.

The Danish Ministry of Defence noted that Ukraine has a significant need for continuous supplies of artillery ammunition of various calibres.

As part of the new aid package, Denmark has decided to fund the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition to Ukraine through Estonia.

"Assistance to Ukraine must be provided in accordance with Ukraine’s specific requests and needs. It is good and important that Estonia is able to deliver the requested types of ammunition to the Ukrainians," Poulsen added.

The two ministers will also discuss Estonia’s efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s IT security under the IT coalition initiative.

Background:

  • Recently, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced another military aid package for Ukraine, which will include four IRIS-T air defence systems.
  • In addition, Lithuania intends to allocate €20 million for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

