Total of 168 combat clashes occur over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have launched the most attacks on the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 April

Quote: "Yesterday [23 April – ed.], the enemy launched a missile strike and 111 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 4 missiles and dropping 228 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,289 artillery attacks, including 175 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,961 kamikaze drones."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through the defences four times near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

A Russian attack occurred on the Kupiansk front near the settlement of Zahryzove. Ukrainian forces repelled the attack.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Nadiia and Ridkodub.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted 12 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near the villages of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, a clash occurred near the village of Klishchiivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 25 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Krymske, Toretsk and Leonidivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 56 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 15 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Skudne, Rivnopil and Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, there were three Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Stepove, Shcherbaky and Lobkove.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful offensive operation.

On the Huliaipole front, no active offensive actions by the Russians were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 26 Russian assault operations were repelled. The Russians conducted 20 airstrikes, dropping 41 guided bombs, and carried out 423 artillery attacks, including 19 with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!