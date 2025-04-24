Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a combined attack on Kyiv on the night of 23-24 April. The strikes have killed siblings, 21-year-old Nikita and 19-year-old Sofiia.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This morning, our country faced a new, large-scale Russian attack, with over 200 aerial targets: missiles, including ballistic ones, and kamikaze drones.

Sadly, there is destruction and loss in our capital, in other cities, and in all regions of Ukraine. More than 80 people were injured in these strikes. A brother and sister are among the dead in Kyiv. The boy was 21 years old; the girl was 19."

Details: Later, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU) clarified that the two people killed in the Russian attack were the son and daughter of Yaroslav Kozlov, a neurologist at the University Clinic of KNU.

Nikita was a student at the National Transport University, while Sofiia had graduated from the Professional College of the Kyiv National University of Technology and Design.

"The family of the Shevchenko University expresses its sincere condolences to Yaroslav Volodymyrovych [Kozlov]," a statement on the KNU website reads.

Background:

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces had launched 215 missiles, including ballistic ones, and drones on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 April.

The main impact fell on Kyiv, damaging an entire residential area.

The Russian attack has affected various regions, particularly Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported that as of 11:00 on 24 April, eight people are confirmed to have been killed.

The State Emergency Service noted that the remains of the ninth person, previously reported dead, are currently undergoing forensic examination. In total, 90 people were injured, with 44 being in hospital.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, where there are concerns that people may still be trapped under the rubble. Emergency workers and canine teams from the State Emergency Service are actively working at the scene.

