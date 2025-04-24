All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 April 2025, 10:05
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 112 Russian aerial assets. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces launched 215 missiles of various types and drones on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 April, with the main impact falling on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 112 Russian aerial assets, while F-16 and Mirage fighter jets have been actively involved in repelling the Russian attack.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Starting at 19:30 on 23 April, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine using air-to-surface, surface-to-surface and sea-to-surface missiles of various types as well as Shahed-type loitering munitions and various decoy drones.

Advertisement:

The Russians mainly targeted Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Overall, 215 Russian aerial targets have been detected and tracked by air surveillance troops from Ukraine's Air Force:

  • 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launched from Russia's Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk oblasts);
  • 37 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launched from Russia's Saratov Oblast);
  • 6 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launched from the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast);
  • 12 Kalibr cruise missiles (launched from the Black Sea);
  • 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-surface missiles from tactical aircraft (launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast);
  • 145 Shahed loitering munitions/decoy drones of various types (launched from the areas of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea).

As of 10:00, 112 aerial targets are confirmed to have been shot down:

Advertisement:
  • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
  • 31 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
  • 6 Kalibr missiles;
  • 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-surface missiles;
  • 64 Shahed loitering munitions.

In addition, 68 Russian decoy drones have disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

Ukrainian aircraft, particularly F-16 and Mirage fighter jets, actively participated in repelling the attack. Ukrainian pilots shot down dozens of aerial targets.

The Russian attack has affected Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The Ukrainian Air Force noted that it continues to perform tasks to protect Ukraine's airspace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikewarUkraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
missile strike
Chief EU diplomat reacts to Russia's deadly strike on Kyiv
F-16 and Mirage pilots shot down dozens of targets during Russian large-scale attack on 24 April
Eight bodies identified after Russian strike on Kyiv, unidentified remains found
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: