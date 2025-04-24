Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar

Russian forces launched 215 missiles of various types and drones on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 April, with the main impact falling on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 112 Russian aerial assets, while F-16 and Mirage fighter jets have been actively involved in repelling the Russian attack.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Starting at 19:30 on 23 April, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine using air-to-surface, surface-to-surface and sea-to-surface missiles of various types as well as Shahed-type loitering munitions and various decoy drones.

The Russians mainly targeted Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Overall, 215 Russian aerial targets have been detected and tracked by air surveillance troops from Ukraine's Air Force:

11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launched from Russia's Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk oblasts);

37 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launched from Russia's Saratov Oblast);

6 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launched from the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast);

12 Kalibr cruise missiles (launched from the Black Sea);

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-surface missiles from tactical aircraft (launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast);

145 Shahed loitering munitions/decoy drones of various types (launched from the areas of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea).

As of 10:00, 112 aerial targets are confirmed to have been shot down:

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

31 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

6 Kalibr missiles;

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-surface missiles;

64 Shahed loitering munitions.

In addition, 68 Russian decoy drones have disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

Ukrainian aircraft, particularly F-16 and Mirage fighter jets, actively participated in repelling the attack. Ukrainian pilots shot down dozens of aerial targets.

The Russian attack has affected Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The Ukrainian Air Force noted that it continues to perform tasks to protect Ukraine's airspace.

