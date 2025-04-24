All Sections
Zelenskyy: Trump's desk holds strategy for Ukraine's territories, agreed upon in London

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 24 April 2025, 15:49
Zelenskyy: Trump's desk holds strategy for Ukraine's territories, agreed upon in London
Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the United States proposed its strategy regarding Ukrainian territories during talks in London, where discussions took place among Ukrainian, European and American teams. This strategy is now on the desk of his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about potential "compromises" regarding the Russian-occupied territories, Zelenskyy stated that the United States had proposed its vision on the matter.

"There was a meeting in London. So, they proposed a strategy," he said.

The Ukrainian leader noted that the Ukrainian delegation, the European team and the United States representatives had a conversation and "the appropriate points appeared on paper".

"After the US proposal, another paper has appeared. And I believe that today this document is on President Trump's desk," he said.

Separately, Zelenskyy emphasised that any agreement contradicting Ukrainian values or the Constitution cannot be accepted.

Background: 

  • Axios report suggests that the Trump administration provided Ukraine with a one-page document in Paris last week, described as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement. Among other provisions, the US is reportedly prepared to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.
  • Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Ukraine does not recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea, which remains internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory.
  • The Financial Times notes that some European officials are concerned that disagreements over the Trump administration's unilateral draft "peace deal" – which includes recognising Crimea as part of Russia – could undermine transatlantic security and potentially disrupt the NATO summit in late June.
  • Officials from unnamed countries have stated they will adhere to their long-standing position: they will not accept any agreement undermining Ukraine's sovereignty, a stance that Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly opposes.

