Trump's "final" proposal for peace requires Ukraine to accept Russian occupation – Axios

The United States has presented Ukraine with a so-called "final" peace proposal, which involves recognising Crimea as part of Russia and unofficially acknowledging Russian control over almost all territories occupied since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Source: Axios, citing sources directly familiar with the proposal

Quote: "The one-page document the US presented Ukrainian officials in Paris last week describes this as President Trump's 'final offer'. The White House insists it's ready to walk away if the parties don't make a deal soon."

Details: According to Axios, US President Donald Trump's proposal entails significant concessions from his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had previously ruled out recognising Crimea as Russian, and acknowledging parts of four oblasts in Ukraine's east and south as being under Russian control.

A source close to the Ukrainian government reported that Kyiv considers this proposal extremely biased in favour of Russia.

"The proposal says very clearly what tangible gains Russia gets, but only vaguely and generally says what Ukraine is going to get," the source said.

What Russia would receive under Trump's proposal:

De jure recognition by the US of Russian control over Crimea.

De facto recognition of the occupation of nearly all of Luhansk Oblast and the occupied parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

A promise that Ukraine will not join NATO (the document notes that EU membership is possible).

Lifting of sanctions imposed since 2014.

Increased economic cooperation with the US, including in the energy and industrial sectors.

What Ukraine would receive:

"A robust security guarantee" involving a special group of European and potentially non-European like-minded countries. The document vaguely outlines how this peacekeeping operation would function. US involvement is not mentioned.

The return of a small part of Kharkiv Oblast occupied by Russia.

Unhindered navigation along the Dnipro River in areas where it runs along the line of contact.

Compensation and assistance for reconstruction (no funding sources indicated).

The "final" proposal also refers to US control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which would formally be considered Ukrainian territory, with electricity from it supplied both to Ukraine and to Russia.

The document also mentions a US-Ukrainian mineral resources deal, which, according to Trump, is planned to be signed on Thursday 24 April.

Quote: "The plan was drafted after Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin for more than four hours last week. After the plan was presented, Putin offered to pause Russia's invasion along the current front lines as part of a potential deal."

Details: An American official who took part in the talks said that US Secretary of State Marco and Witkoff had been working together "to develop a framework to get us closer to reaching an end to the war".

However, according to the official, Kyiv is currently more interested in discussing a 30-day ceasefire during meetings in London than in approving the proposed peace plan.

"Negotiations continue, we feel again, and we are hopefully moving in the right direction," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday 22 April.

Background:

On 21 April, Trump stated that he would provide details of his proposed "peace plan" regarding the war in Ukraine this week.

On 23 April, a meeting will take place in London where the US, Ukraine and its European allies will discuss steps toward a ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The Ukrainian delegation will include Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President; Defence Minister Rustem Umierov; Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Yermak's deputy Pavlo Palisa.

